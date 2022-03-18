How to Watch the Pseudo on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

Gory Patiño’s Bolivian political thriller “Pseudo” comes to HBO Max, two years after it was initially supposed to be released in theaters. You can watch this high octane, international action-adventure with a subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Pseudo’ Premiere Online for Free

When: Debuts Friday, March 18

Debuts Friday, March 18 TV: HBO Max

HBO Max Streaming: Watch on HBO Max

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month when you pre-pay for a full year, which saves you 16%.

You can also get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

7-Day Free Trial $5.99 / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “Phoenix Rising.” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service’s other offerings.

How to Get HBO Max

Click here to sign-up

Click “Sign Up Now”

Select “Prepay & Save”

Create Your Account

Add Your Payment Information

Click “Start Subscription”

About Gory Patiño’s “Pseudo”

A taxi driver from La Paz, out of work and desperate for money, assumes the identity of a passenger — a photographer — and takes his next assignment, not knowing he is actually a hit-man whose next target is a top-ranked government official. He gets caught up in a terrorist operation where nobody is what they claim, including the source financing the assassination plot.

“Pseudo” stars Cristian Mercado, Milton Cortez, Carla Arana, Luigi Antezana, Percy Jiménez, and Pablo Fernández.