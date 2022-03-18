How to Watch the Pseudo on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More
Gory Patiño’s Bolivian political thriller “Pseudo” comes to HBO Max, two years after it was initially supposed to be released in theaters. You can watch this high octane, international action-adventure with a subscription to HBO Max.
How to Watch ‘Pseudo’ Premiere Online for Free
Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?
Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month when you pre-pay for a full year, which saves you 16%.
You can also get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Sign-Up Now”
- Create Your Account
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click your Profile
- Click “Account”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add HBO Max Free Trial
Sign-up For HBO Max Directly
If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “Phoenix Rising.” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service’s other offerings.
How to Get HBO Max
- Click here to sign-up
- Click “Sign Up Now”
- Select “Prepay & Save”
- Create Your Account
- Add Your Payment Information
- Click “Start Subscription”
About Gory Patiño’s “Pseudo”
A taxi driver from La Paz, out of work and desperate for money, assumes the identity of a passenger — a photographer — and takes his next assignment, not knowing he is actually a hit-man whose next target is a top-ranked government official. He gets caught up in a terrorist operation where nobody is what they claim, including the source financing the assassination plot.
“Pseudo” stars Cristian Mercado, Milton Cortez, Carla Arana, Luigi Antezana, Percy Jiménez, and Pablo Fernández.
-
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals, and access to every Warner Bros. film on HBO Max on the same day that it hits theaters.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”
-
PseudoMay 11, 2020
A taxi driver from La Paz, out of work and desperate for money, assumes the identity of a passenger — a photographer — and takes his next assignment, not knowing he is actually a hit-man whose next target is a top-ranked government official. He gets caught up in a terrorist operation where nobody is what they claim, including the source financing the assassination plot.