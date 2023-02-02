How to Watch ‘The Reading’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

“The Reading,” the newest movie produced by prolific filmmaker Lee Daniels, is set to debut on BET+ . The horror movie, starring Mo’Nique, follows a woman to a staged reading at the home of her favorite author. But when evil spirits are accidentally unleashed upon the house, those who are at the reading must work together to survive. What’s sure to be a horrifying romp will premiere on BET+ on Feb. 2. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of BET+ .

About 'The Reading'

When Sky (Chastity Sereal) travels to the home of her favorite author, Emma Leeden (Mo’Nique), for a staged reading of one of her novels, it seems like a pleasant and exciting day awaits. But Leeden’s house has a horrible past, involving the deaths of her entire family, and Sky manages to accidentally unleash evil forces upon the house. Now, those in the house are threatened by these spirits.

The first collaboration between Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels since their work together on “Precious” earned Mo’Nique an Academy Award nomination, “The Reading” promises thrills, chills, and lots of scares. With a cast rounded out by the likes of Denisha Hardeman, Ian Haywood, Charlene Brown, Lisa Alavi, and Sara Alavi, “The Reading” is sure to make for great viewing.

Can you watch 'The Reading' for free?

BET+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘The Reading’ on BET+.

What devices can you use to stream 'The Reading'?

You can watch BET+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

