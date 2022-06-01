How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ Series Premiere For Free On Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Mobile

The “Real Housewives” franchise is going international! Bravo is bringing viewers an all-new destination this week. “The Real Housewives of Dubai” is the 11th location in the franchise, and the first of the network’s original series to be international. It premieres on Wednesday, June 1 at 9/8c. You can watch the series premiere live on Bravo with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ Series Premiere

When: Wednesday, June 1 at 9/8c

Wednesday, June 1 at 9/8c TV: Bravo

Bravo Stream: Watch live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

You can stream new episodes the following day on Peacock.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

About ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’

Bravo has promised that the latest collection of housewives are going to be “taking Dubai by storm.” Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan, and Caroline Stanbury are ready to kick off the series premiere of “The Real Housewives of Dubai”; you might remember Stanbury from Bravo’s “Ladies of London.” The trailer gives a peek at what’s ahead, from camel rides to yacht parties.

While in “The City of Gold,” these ladies will navigate their unique friendships, romances, careers, and more. The newest spin-off will feature the glam, drama, tears, and laughs you have come to know and love in the other series. Plus, there are always plenty of unexpected twists along the way.

How to Stream ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Real Housewives of Dubai” series premiere live on Bravo using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options