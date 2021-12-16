How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ Season 4 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“The Real Housewives of Miami” are heading back to the beach for the show’s fourth season! The series was canceled in 2013 after its first three seasons, but Peacock has picked it up and given it a second chance. You can stream the season 4 premiere exclusively on Peacock. The fun kicks off on Thursday, December 16. To watch the season 4 premiere, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock Premium ($4.99).

About ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’

Housewives Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein, and Larsa Pippen are returning to the rebooted series. You will also be introduced to a few new faces, including Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, and Dr. Nicole Martin. Lemigova makes history as the first LGBTQIA+ Housewife. Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton, and Kiki Barth are all friends of the Housewives this season.

Ahead of the premiere, Bravo revealed the Housewives’ taglines.

Alexia Echevarria: “My life is like a movie, and the award for best drama goes to me.”

Larsa Pippen: “It’s my game now, and the fans are going wild.”

Guerdy Abraira: “Darling, I don’t just plan the party; I am the party.”

Julia Lemigova: “Life is like tennis: You can win at singles, but doubles is always more fun.”

Lisa Hochstein: “My husband built the perfect wife, and I built the perfect life.”

Dr. Nicole Martin: “I might be a doctor, but don’t test my patience.”

New episodes will arrive on Peacock every Thursday. Seasons 1-3 of “The Real Housewives of Miami” are also available to stream on Peacock with a premium subscription ($4.99).

