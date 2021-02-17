How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 11 Premiere

The highly dramatic and scandalous reality show that focuses on the lives of several New Jersey women is back with its 11th season on Bravo. With fights, secrets, and rumors all on the table, this season of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ promises to be fiery and turbulent. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Stream ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

When: Wednesday, February 17 at 9pm ET

TV: Bravo

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

For a limited time, you can get your first month of Sling TV for just $10, which includes Bravo in their Sling Blue plan.

In the highly charged trailer that dropped last month, we see Teresa Guidice face dating again after her divorce from Joe Guidice. Over dinner, she outright confesses to the other women, “I want to get my peach kissed…When you love someone, you lick them upside down.”

We also witness Teresa characteristically create drama for some of the other couples while she is explaining to someone over the phone that her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, is messaging a man who is not her husband. She confides in her call that Melissa and the owner of a restaurant she ate at have been “texting all day.”

The most tumultuous moment comes from a fight between Teresa and her brother Joe after Joe loses his temper when he learns Teresa’s ex-husband had been speaking about them publicly. Clearly, there’s a lot to unpack in this season.

How to Stream ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 11 Premiere

You can stream the season premiere of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ with a Live TV streaming service, or by tuning in to your local cable provider. Providers that carry Bravo are Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options