How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 13 Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The familiar faces returning to “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” include the following:

Teresa Giudice

Melissa Gorga

Jennifer Aydin

Margaret Josephs

Dolores Catania

This season’s new additions are Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Bestie Jackie Goldschneider is also back, while another friend, Jennifer Fessler, makes her debut.

This season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will feature Bravo’s exclusive wedding special. Fans will have the chance to see the nuptials of Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas. Things get tense between the happy couple and Melissa and Joe Gorga.

Of course, there is much more in store for the rest of the women, too. Dolores Catania is in a serious relationship herself, so viewers with get to know her boyfriend Paul “Paulie” Connell. Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin clearly have some unresolved conflicts to address. Both Melissa and Danielle Cabral wear many hats and try to do it all when it comes to their families, businesses, relationships, and more.

Can you watch ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 13 Premiere for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 and Bravo as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 13 Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 13 Premiere Schedule

New episodes of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” premiere weekly on Tuesdays on Bravo. You can stream new episodes on-demand on Peacock on Wednesdays.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 13 Premiere?

You can watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 and Bravo on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 13 Premiere Trailer