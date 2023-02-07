How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 13 Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Your favorite ladies are back for another action-packed season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” beginning this week. A couple of new additions are joining the pack and upping the drama. It all kicks off with a 75-minute episode. Don’t miss the Season 13 premiere on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. You can also stream each episode on Wednesdays on-demand on Peacock. You can watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 and Bravo with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.
About ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 13 Premiere
The familiar faces returning to “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” include the following:
- Teresa Giudice
- Melissa Gorga
- Jennifer Aydin
- Margaret Josephs
- Dolores Catania
This season’s new additions are Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Bestie Jackie Goldschneider is also back, while another friend, Jennifer Fessler, makes her debut.
This season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will feature Bravo’s exclusive wedding special. Fans will have the chance to see the nuptials of Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas. Things get tense between the happy couple and Melissa and Joe Gorga.
Of course, there is much more in store for the rest of the women, too. Dolores Catania is in a serious relationship herself, so viewers with get to know her boyfriend Paul “Paulie” Connell. Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin clearly have some unresolved conflicts to address. Both Melissa and Danielle Cabral wear many hats and try to do it all when it comes to their families, businesses, relationships, and more.
Can you watch ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 13 Premiere for free?
Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 and Bravo as part of your subscription at no extra charge.
You can watch ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 13 Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 13 Premiere Schedule
New episodes of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” premiere weekly on Tuesdays on Bravo. You can stream new episodes on-demand on Peacock on Wednesdays.
What devices can you use to stream ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 13 Premiere?
You can watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 and Bravo on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 13 Premiere Trailer
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13February 7, 2023
We head to the Garden State for this installment of the “Housewives” franchise, focusing on affluent Jersey girls who are more than just friends. The cast has changed through the seasons but the featured housewives through the years have included Caroline Manzo, a devoted wife and mother of three adult children; former Las Vegas cosmetologist Jacqueline Laurita, who is now a full-time housewife; and Teresa Giudice, a mother of four who runs her household without help from a nanny or personal assistant.
Bravo
Bravo is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.