 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Paramount Plus

How to Watch ‘The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

MTV’s “The Real World: California” cast is finally getting back together and will appear on the docuseries, “The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles,” this week. Nearly 30 years after the show premiered, most of the original cast members will reunite at the Venice Beach house they lived in in 1993. The docuseries makes its debut on Paramount+ on Wednesday, November 24, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+.

How to Watch ‘The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles’

About ‘The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles’

Beth Anthony, Beth Stolarczyk, David Edwards, Glen Naessens, Irene Berrera-Kearns, Jon Brennan, and Tami Roman are reconnecting after being apart for decades. During the docuseries, the group will discuss their histories and how the series impacted their lives. They will also dig up their prior conflicts and settle things once and for all.

After an intense, drama-filled run on the original series, Jon is back and feels hopeful that things will be calmer this time. In the trailer, he says, “I don’t think we will be doing a lot of arguing, will we?”

Unfortunately, two of the original cast members won’t be returning. Aaron Behle and Dominic Griffin are the only ones missing from the lineup.

“The Real World Homecoming: New York” also debuted on Paramount+ and is available to stream. The series has been renewed for a third season.

Does Paramount+ Offer a Free Trial?

Paramount+ offers 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus, so you can stream “The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles” for free before deciding to pay for the service. A subscription to the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) costs $4.99 per month. You can stream commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99 per month.

On What Devices Can You Stream ‘The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles’?

Paramount+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99$4.99
Paramount+ Originals-------

Live TV Streaming Option

Paramount Plus

Price: $4.99
Includes: Paramount+ Originals

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.