How to Watch ‘The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

MTV’s “The Real World: California” cast is finally getting back together and will appear on the docuseries, “The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles,” this week. Nearly 30 years after the show premiered, most of the original cast members will reunite at the Venice Beach house they lived in in 1993. The docuseries makes its debut on Paramount+ on Wednesday, November 24, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+.

How to Watch ‘The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles’

When: Wednesday, November 24

About ‘The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles’

Beth Anthony, Beth Stolarczyk, David Edwards, Glen Naessens, Irene Berrera-Kearns, Jon Brennan, and Tami Roman are reconnecting after being apart for decades. During the docuseries, the group will discuss their histories and how the series impacted their lives. They will also dig up their prior conflicts and settle things once and for all.

After an intense, drama-filled run on the original series, Jon is back and feels hopeful that things will be calmer this time. In the trailer, he says, “I don’t think we will be doing a lot of arguing, will we?”

Unfortunately, two of the original cast members won’t be returning. Aaron Behle and Dominic Griffin are the only ones missing from the lineup.

“The Real World Homecoming: New York” also debuted on Paramount+ and is available to stream. The series has been renewed for a third season.

