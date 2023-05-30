How to Watch ‘The Ride’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘The Ride’ Series Premiere

Professional Bull Riding saw a major change when the PBR Team Series launched in 2022. Now, viewers have a chance to see what bull riding is all about, including the new team aspect, in “The Ride.” The series follows several athletes as they compete as teammates for the first time ever rather than individuals. Jose Vitor Leme, Ezkiel Mitchell, Dakota Louis, Boudreaux Campbell, Daylon Swearingen, Chase Outlaw, and Eli Vastbinder all welcome fans into their world in the docuseries.

In addition, viewers will get to know the teams’ coaches, Michael Gaffney, Jerome Davis, and Cord McCoy, in a special look behind the scenes at the entire process. While bull riding is a huge part of these guys’ everyday lives, there is much more going on. In between competitions, practices, and other career obligations, they are navigating the ups and downs of their personal lives. “The Ride” details the many challenges these cowboys face both in and out of the saddle.

