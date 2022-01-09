How to Watch ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 2 for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Danny McBride’s family dramedy “The Righteous Gemstones” promises to bring even more laughs in its second season. The HBO series will premiere on Sunday, January 9. You can watch with a a subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch the ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 2 Premiere

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

HBO Max no longer offers a free trial of its streaming service. However, if you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), which is 16% savings.

You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

About ‘The Righteous Gemstones’

This season finds the Gemstone family almost back to their version of normal. Jesse (Danny McBride) and Amber (Cassidy Freeman) are reunited with their son Gideon (Skyler Gisondo) and Judy (Edi Patterson) and BJ (Tim Baltz) are content with their new marriage. Meanwhile, Kelvin (Adam DeVine) and Keefe (Tony Cavalero) are on a new mission that involves alpha male bodybuilders.

Jesse’s aspirations to take his father’s place as head pastor grow even stronger when a business opportunity arises with Texas power preacher Lyle Lisson (Eric Andre). Also, the arrival of Junior (Eric Roberts), an old friend of Eli’s (John Goodman) complicates things and a reporter (Jason Schwartzman) blackmails the family. Above all, nothing can break the Gemstones apart more than themselves.

