Hulu

How to Watch ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Matt Tamanini

The fifth season of ABC’s hit drama “The Rookie” wrapped up on Tuesday, and as was to be expected, the finale came with some explosive results. Is it possible that the show actually killed off one of its most popular characters? We might not officially know until Season 6 returns this fall — unless the Writers Strike pushes the premiere even later — but you can relive all of the drama while you wait for answers. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch 'The Rookie' Season 5

About 'The Rookie' Season 5

In the Season 5 finale, the officers of the Mid-Wilshire Division are systemically attacked by masked men with no obvious objective other than creating chaos in the lives of the team. Most dramatically, the masked assailants shoot Thorsen in the back. At the end of the episode, he has successfully made it through surgery, but seems to be coding as the season ends.

That is not the only loose end left by the finale, while the Mid-Wilshire team decodes a creepy rhyme to seemingly end the threat, we see a well-dressed mystery man played by Kristian Bruun who is celebrating the distraction and how it will keep them away from the actual target.

What exactly the true threat is, and whether or not Thorsen survives, will have to wait until Season 6, but if I had to guess, I would venture to say that the Code Blue we saw in the finale is actually a misdirect and it has more to do with the mystery man’s overall plan than it does with Thorsen’s health.

Can you watch 'The Rookie' Season 5 for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 on Hulu.

What devices can you use to stream 'The Rookie' Season 5?

You can watch Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'The Rookie' Season 5 Trailer

