How to Watch ‘The Rookie’ Season Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

The fall TV season is ramping up, and that means the return of police procedurals to airwaves. ABC’s popular entrant in that category, “The Rookie,” is gearing up for its fifth season premiere on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET. Starting over isn’t easy, especially for small-town guy John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of being an LAPD officer. As the force’s oldest rookie, he’s met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis. If you want to stream John’s growth from rookie to veteran, you’ll need a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘The Rookie’ Season Premiere

About ‘The Rookie’

“The Rookie” is one of the most popular shows in ABC’s lineup. It doesn’t follow the model of adapting high profile crimes ripped from the headlines. Rather, the show features simple beat cops and detectives, and spends a good amount of time focused on the drama of their personal lives.

The fifth season of “The Rookie” drops viewers right into the action mid-story. In season four Officer Chen and Sgt. Bradford were assigned to an extended undercover operation in which they must pose as lovers, which lead to an unplanned kiss that may have repercussions throughout season five. Meanwhile John Nolan, a rookie no longer, must adjust to his new position as a training officer.

“The Rookie” stars Nathan Fillion as Nolan, and Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Mekia Cox, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, Jenna Dewan, Shawn Ashmore, and Tur Valentino round out the cast. Episodes will air weekly at 10pm EST on ABC.

Can You Stream ‘The Rookie’ Season Premiere For Free?

If you haven’t signed up for DIRECTV Stream already, yes! DIRECTV Stream offers new customers a five day free trial to its service, so sign up today if you want to stream the season premiere of “The Rookie” for free.

How to Stream ‘The Rookie’ Season Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “The Rookie” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

'The Rookie' Season 5 Trailer

