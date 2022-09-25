How to Watch ‘The Rookie’ Season Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The fall TV season is ramping up, and that means the return of police procedurals to airwaves. ABC’s popular entrant in that category, “The Rookie,” is gearing up for its fifth season premiere on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET. Starting over isn’t easy, especially for small-town guy John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of being an LAPD officer. As the force’s oldest rookie, he’s met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis. If you want to stream John’s growth from rookie to veteran, you’ll need a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

When: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET TV: ABC

“The Rookie” is one of the most popular shows in ABC’s lineup. It doesn’t follow the model of adapting high profile crimes ripped from the headlines. Rather, the show features simple beat cops and detectives, and spends a good amount of time focused on the drama of their personal lives.

The fifth season of “The Rookie” drops viewers right into the action mid-story. In season four Officer Chen and Sgt. Bradford were assigned to an extended undercover operation in which they must pose as lovers, which lead to an unplanned kiss that may have repercussions throughout season five. Meanwhile John Nolan, a rookie no longer, must adjust to his new position as a training officer.

“The Rookie” stars Nathan Fillion as Nolan, and Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Mekia Cox, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, Jenna Dewan, Shawn Ashmore, and Tur Valentino round out the cast. Episodes will air weekly at 10pm EST on ABC.

