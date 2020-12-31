How to Watch the Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration 2021 Live Online Without Cable

The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration is going to look supremely differently this year, but the show must go on. The annual event will feature live-to-tape musical and marching band performances, heartwarming segments about the Rose Parade, celebrity guest appearances and more. The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration will air on ABC, Hallmark, KTLA, NBC, and Univision from 8 a.m. ET on New Year’s Day.

How to Watch the Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration

When: Friday, Jan. 1 at 11 a.m. ET

TV: ABC, Hallmark, KTLA, NBC, RFD-TV and Univision

In addition to musical and marching band performances, the event will also feature heartwarming segments related to the Rose Parade, special Rose Bowl Game football highlights, equestrians, spectacular floats from years past, a behind-the-scenes look into the making of a float and New Year’s wishes from fans around the world.

In order to limit travel and ensure everyone’s safety, performance segments were filmed at various locations around the country, including Grand Ole Opry and the Rose Bowl Stadium. Performers include Sheryl Crow, Mickey Guyton, Tori Kelly, Lady A, Rascal Flatts, The War And Treaty. Celebrity appearances include Rita Moreno, Daddy Yankee, Shanola Hampton, Laurie Hernandez, Emeril Lagasse, among others.

How to Stream Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

