How to Watch ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Season 3 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Set your phasers to fun, Star Trek fans! The newest season of the animated “Star Trek: Lower Decks” is coming exclusively to Paramount+. After the arrest of Captain Freeman in the Season 2 finale, the crew of the USS Cerritos is left without a leader. How will they prove their captain’s innocence and continue to explore strange new worlds and seek out new life? You can find out starting on Thursday, Aug. 25 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch The Season 3 Premiere of 'Star Trek: Lower Decks'

About ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’

“Star Trek: Lower Decks” is a love letter to 90s’ Trek fans who don’t mind a little irreverent humor… or a lot of irreverent humor. The animated series follows the crew of the USS Cerritos, one of the least-celebrated ships in Starfleet. It focuses on Ensigns Beckett Mariner, Brad Boimler, Tendi, and Rutherford as they attempt to boldly go where no one has gone before, or at least stay out of the way.

These are not the celebrated officers that are widely known and celebrated throughout the Federation. They’re the others, the usually-faceless junior officers who make the ships run, but never seem to get noticed or appreciated until the fate of the entire crew depends on it.

“Lower Decks” was clearly written by Star Trek fans, for Star Trek fans. It’s packed full of references and characters from shows like “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Star Trek: Voyager” (even the show’s title is a reference to a TNG episode).

The show stars Tawny Newsome (“Space Force”) and Jack Quaid (“The Boys,”) and frequently features voice cameos from Trek actors like Jonathan Frakes (Captain Riker). “Lower Decks” was created by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (“Rick and Morty,” “Solar Opposites”). Episodes will air every Thursday following the season premiere on Aug. 25.

Can You Stream 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' for Free?

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ on Paramount+?

