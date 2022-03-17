How to Watch the Season 4 Finale of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Ever-expanding and uncharted, the final frontier of space always has some way to challenge the resourceful and cunning minds of Starfleet. Though the crew of the Discovery continues to boldly go where no one has gone before, this fourth season of “Star Trek: Discovery” does a fantastic job of towing the line between new and old, fresh and nostalgic. With Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) finally coming into her own, it’s hard to get a purer distillation of what’s always been at the heart of the Star Trek franchise. The season four finale airs on Paramount+ Thursday, March 17. Sign up with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch the Season 4 Finale of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’

30-Day Free Trial $4.99 / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

About the ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season Four Finale

Anyone skeptical about “Star Trek: Discovery” venturing too far from the franchise’s roots must have been delighted about this season’s 12th episode. Nothing hits home quite like a crew attempting to open hailing frequencies with a brand new species. The 10-C is so incredibly alien that any conventional methods of communication are at a dead end.

Watching the crew of the Discovery ponder how to speak with them is wonderfully reminiscent of the Darmok episode from way back in the fifth season of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” (1987).

With the finale airing Thursday, March 17th, there are still numerous questions up in the air. First and foremost is how the 10-C will react now that it knows its DMA is inciting terror on the residents of the Milky Way?

On a more personal note, Burnham and Book (David Ajala) are in a rough patch in their relationship, and Book’s determination to stop Tarka may impact whether things will work out for them. Tarka himself remains one of the season’s most interesting characters, particularly now that he plans to destroy the DMA power source and the hyperfield by proxy. As always, there’s also the lingering question of how the Discovery ended up empty and crewless in space as we saw in “Calypso.”

Besides Martin-Green and Ajala, “Star Trek: Discovery” stars Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Blu Del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Grey).

Director Olatunde Osunsanmi continues to impress with his knowledge of the “Star Trek” mythos as well as with his superb scene choreography. With everything lining up for an impactful concluding episode, this is one finale that you won’t want to miss. Stream it on Paramount+ Thursday, March 17 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

Star Trek: Discovery September 24, 2017 Follow the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream the Season Finale of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season Four?

Paramount+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

30-Day Trial paramountplus.com Paramount Plus Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+. … Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month. With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K. With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan. With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A. 30-Day Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $4.99

Includes: Paramount+ Originals 30-Day Free Trial $4.99 / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN