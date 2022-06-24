 Skip to Content
How to Watch the Season Premiere of ‘Loot’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Joshua Thiede

Money can’t buy you happiness, but when the wife of a billionaire discovers her husband’s affair, she’ll do her best to try. Maya Rudolph leads the new comedy “Loot” from Apple TV+ that explores what it means to do good in the world. Class comedy and workplace woes collide in what is sure to be a must-see series. Cash in on the premiere Friday, June 24 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch the Season Premiere of ‘Loot’

About ‘Loot’

Molly Novak (Maya Rudolph) is a well-to-do wife living it so large that she has to take a boat just to get to her bigger boat. Upon discovering her husband John’s (Adam Scott) indiscretions with a younger woman, she decides to make it on her own… except she has no idea how.

Armed with an $87 billion settlement, the divorced dilettante turns to the charity foundation she didn’t know she had to create new meaning in her life. The institution’s director Sofia (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez) and the unlikely cast of employees are drafted into Molly’s new chosen family, helping her find purpose, happiness, and maybe even love!

Loot

June 24, 2022

After divorcing her husband of 20 years, Molly Novak must figure out what to do with her $87 billion settlement. She decides to reengage with her charitable foundation and reconnect with the real world—finding herself along the way.

The series is scheduled to release a new episode each Friday with the first three available on June 24.

Episode # Stream Date
Episode 1 June 24, 2022
Episode 2 June 24, 2022
Episode 3  June 24, 2022
Episode 4 July 1, 2022
Episode 5 July 8, 2022
Episode 6 July 15, 2022
Episode 7 July 22, 2022
Episode 8 July 29, 2022
Episode 9 Aug. 5, 2022
Episode 10 Aug. 12, 2022

Can You Stream the Season Premiere of ‘Loot’ for Free?

New subscribers can watch the premiere for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+. Existing subscribers will have access to the first three episodes of the series on Friday, June 24.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Loot’ on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • 7-Day Trial
    apple.com

    Apple TV+

    Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights.

    They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer.

    If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.

    7-Day Trial
    $4.99 / month
    apple.com

Watch the 'Loot' Trailer

