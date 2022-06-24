How to Watch the Season Premiere of ‘Loot’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Money can’t buy you happiness, but when the wife of a billionaire discovers her husband’s affair, she’ll do her best to try. Maya Rudolph leads the new comedy “Loot” from Apple TV+ that explores what it means to do good in the world. Class comedy and workplace woes collide in what is sure to be a must-see series. Cash in on the premiere Friday, June 24 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch the Season Premiere of ‘Loot’

About ‘Loot’

Molly Novak (Maya Rudolph) is a well-to-do wife living it so large that she has to take a boat just to get to her bigger boat. Upon discovering her husband John’s (Adam Scott) indiscretions with a younger woman, she decides to make it on her own… except she has no idea how.

Armed with an $87 billion settlement, the divorced dilettante turns to the charity foundation she didn’t know she had to create new meaning in her life. The institution’s director Sofia (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez) and the unlikely cast of employees are drafted into Molly’s new chosen family, helping her find purpose, happiness, and maybe even love!

The series is scheduled to release a new episode each Friday with the first three available on June 24.

Episode # Stream Date Episode 1 June 24, 2022 Episode 2 June 24, 2022 Episode 3 June 24, 2022 Episode 4 July 1, 2022 Episode 5 July 8, 2022 Episode 6 July 15, 2022 Episode 7 July 22, 2022 Episode 8 July 29, 2022 Episode 9 Aug. 5, 2022 Episode 10 Aug. 12, 2022

Can You Stream the Season Premiere of ‘Loot’ for Free?

New subscribers can watch the premiere for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+. Existing subscribers will have access to the first three episodes of the series on Friday, June 24.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Loot’ on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

