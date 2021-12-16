How to Watch the Second Annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
The Second Annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy four-day live event took place in San Antonio, Texas in September. Now, it’s heading to HBO Max so folks all over can enjoy it. The HA Festival is available to stream exclusively on HBO Max beginning Thursday, December 16. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu.
How to Watch the Second Annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy
- When: Thursday, December 16
- Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu
1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu
HBO Max no longer directly offers a free trial, but there are other ways to try out the service for free so you can watch the Second Annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy. If you haven’t tried HBO Max through Hulu before and you’re a new or current Hulu subscriber, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial.
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Sign-Up Now”
- Create Your Account
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click your Profile
- Click “Account”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add HBO Max Free Trial
2. Sign Up For HBO Max Directly
You could also sign up for HBO Max for one month, stream the HA Festival, and cancel your subscription before you are charged for another month of the service.
How to Get HBO Max
- Click here to sign-up
- Click “Sign Up Now”
- Select “Prepay & Save”
- Create Your Account
- Add Your Payment Information
- Click “Start Subscription”
About the Second Annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy
The HA Festival celebrates comedy in the Latinx community. This year’s show was hosted by actress and comedian Anjelah Johnson at the Empire Theater in San Antonio. The one-hour stand-up special features some of the biggest Latinx comedy talents.
During the festival, Gina Brillon, David del Rosario, Carmen Lynch, Monique Marvez, Jesus Trejo, and Mark Viera each took the stage in their own individual acts. Eugenio Derbez, Eva Longoria, Danny Trejo, and Izabella Alvarez all made pre-recorded appearances as well. Enjoy an hour of hilarious stand-up while celebrating the Latinx community.
HA Festival: The Art of Comedy
The HA Festival: The Art of Comedy Special is a non-stereotypical show with a predominantly Latinx cast and crew made with a real budget and for all audiences.