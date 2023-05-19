How to Watch ‘The Secrets of Hillsong’ Premiere Live Online Without Cable

Limited Time: Get $10 OFF Your First Month of Sling TV Plus a FREE Fire Stick TV Lite

About ‘The Secrets of Hillsong’ Premiere

“The Secrets of Hillsong” delves into the messy scandals surrounding the church and its leaders. For years, the megachurch has been heavily attended by celebrities, athletes, and other public figures. Despite its success, there is much more to the story that the public doesn’t know about. One scandal, in particular, shook up the congregation and raised awareness of other secrets within the church.

The megachurch’s scandals began coming to light a few years ago when a lead pastor, Carl Lentz, was caught being unfaithful to his wife, Laura. In the docuseries, the couple breaks their silence on their marital issues and the public drama that followed. In addition to hearing from the Lentz couple, viewers will also gain insight from churchgoers and others, including Tiff Perez, Ashley Jones and Mary Jones, Josh Canfield, Janice Lagata, Geoff Bullock, David Shoebridge, David Cowdrey, and Tanya Levin. Experts offer additional analysis and facts about this situation.

In addition to airing on FX, each episode will be available to stream on-demand on Hulu the day after it airs.

Can you watch ‘The Secrets of Hillsong’ Premiere for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch The Secrets of Hillsong and FX as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch ‘The Secrets of Hillsong’ Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

‘The Secrets of Hillsong’ Premiere Schedule

Two episodes will be released each week for a total of two weeks. The schedule is as follows:

Episode 1 : Friday, May 19

: Friday, May 19 Episode 2 : Friday, May 19

: Friday, May 19 Episode 3 : Friday, May 26

: Friday, May 26 Episode 4: Friday, May 26

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Secrets of Hillsong’ Premiere?

You can watch The Secrets of Hillsong and FX on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘The Secrets of Hillsong’ Premiere Trailer