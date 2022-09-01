 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Sundance Now AMC+

How to Watch ‘The Secrets She Keeps’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Stephen Silver

“The Secrets She Keeps” is an Australian psychological thriller TV series that debuted in 2020, telling the story of the encounter between two very different pregnant women. The second season of the series is set to arrive and can be watched on Thursday, September 1 in the U.S. on Sundance Now and AMC+. You can stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of AMC+.

How to Watch “The Secrets She Keeps” Season 2 Premiere

About “The Secrets She Keeps” Season 2

The series is based on a novel by Michael Robotham, who is also credited as the creator. and the second season begins two years after the kidnapping that took place in the first. The second season, like the first, consists of six episodes.

The Secrets She Keeps

April 22, 2020

In an affluent Sydney suburb, two women have a chance encounter in a supermarket. They are the same age, both heavily pregnant and due at the same time. Meghan is a glamorous influencer on the rise, with an ambitious television sports reporter husband Jack, while Agatha works in the supermarket as a shelf stacker. Although they live near each other, the two women’s lives could not be more different…Both women have secrets. And both will risk everything to conceal the truth. But their worlds are about to collide in one shocking act that cannot be undone.

The series stars Laura Carmichael and Jessica De Gouw as the rival women, Agatha Fyfle, and Meghan Shaughnessy. Also in the show’s cast are Todd Lasance and Ryan Corr.

The entire first season is available to stream on AMC+.

How to Stream “The Secrets Shes Keeps” on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. One of these providers allow you to watch “The Secrets She Keeps” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with AMC+.

  • 7-Day Trial
    amc+ via amazon.com

    AMC+

    AMC+ is a premium streaming bundle that includes the best from AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited containing original, award-winning series, popular movies, festival favorites, plus horror, sci-fi, true crime, and thrillers. You can subscribe to AMC+ for $8.99 / month or save over 40% with the annual plan for $59.88 / year.

    If you are a Prime Video subscriber, subscribing through that platform allows you to watch either in Prime Video or on the AMC+ app.

    7-Day Trial
    $8.99 / month
    amc+ via amazon.com

Season 2 trailer for "The Secrets She Keeps"

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.