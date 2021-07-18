 Skip to Content
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Starz

How to Watch The Series Premiere of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Online Without Cable

Derek Walborn

Set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991, Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a prequel to the original Power series. It is a sprawling family drama that revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark — Ghost and Tommy’s mentor, partner and adversary, who ultimately dies in a hail of gunfire in the eighth episode of Power’s penultimate season. You can watch it live or on-demand with a 7-Day Free Trial of STARZ.

How to Watch the Power Book III: Raising Kanan Premiere Online

About Power Book III: Raising Kanan

When we catch up with Kanan here, he is the 15-year-old only child of Raquel “Raq” Thomas, a cocaine distributor with an emerging network of dealers across the city. Much like the original Power, Raising Kanan explores themes of identity, violence, and legacy, but it is also a deep dive into the very pathology of family; the unique, complicated and fraught dynamic between parent and child, mother and father, brother and sister. In an increasingly fractious world, family often feels like the only refuge from all the divisiveness and discord, and yet, at the same time, we often discover that it is those closest to us who betray us and our values most.

The overarching theme of this first season is, “You reap what you sow.” In other words, actions have consequences; betrayals are always uncovered; secrets are inevitably revealed; chickens come home to roost. Every character in Raising Kanan is hiding something.

In Raising Kanan, as in the rest of the Power Universe, no one can be trusted and nothing is ever as it seems.

How to Watch the Power Book III: Raising Kanan Premiere on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Starz^
$11 ($139.99)		^
$9		^
$9		^
$9		^
$9		^
$9		^
$9

Power Book III: Raising Kanan | Official Trailer | STARZ

