How to Watch ‘The Serpent Queen’ Season Finale For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Historical dramas have never been quite this fun. The first season of the gripping and salacious “The Serpent Queen” is coming to a close on Starz on Sunday, Oct. 30. When Catherine de’ Medici joined the ranks of French royalty by marrying at the age of 16, she was deemed an unattractive peasant foreigner. Despite her status as an outsider, Catherine used her wit, ambition, and determination to not only survive but thrive in these inhospitable royal conditions. The season finale is coming this Sunday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. ET and you can watch it with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch ‘The Serpent Queen’ Season Finale

Get 50% OFF $35 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

The season finale of “The Serpent Queen” will also be available via the over-the-top streaming service STARZ.

About ‘The Serpent Queen’

The series, which stars Samantha Morton, puts a contemporary spin on conventional storytelling to tell the tale of Catherine’s rise to power. As an orphan in Italy, she is married to French royalty in order to bring a handsome dowry to her family and produce multiple heirs for her husband. However, when she arrives, she learns that her husband is in love with another woman and she is unable to conceive. Furthermore, her dowry goes unpaid.

With her future suddenly uncertain and with little hope of conceiving, Catherine must quickly learn who she can trust — both within her personal entourage of courtiers and the members of the royal court — while outmaneuvering anyone who underestimates her determination to survive at any cost.

In the last episode, an edict criminalizing Protestantism goes into effect, causing rampant executions and the expulsion of the powerful Bourbons from the French ruling class. Catherine and the Bourbons plotted to kidnap Francis II before ultimately returning him to paint the Protestants as patriotic. Will their machinations succeed?

How to Stream ‘The Serpent Queen’ Season Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch “The Serpent Queen” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Philo, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services