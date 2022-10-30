 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Starz STARZ

How to Watch ‘The Serpent Queen’ Season Finale For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

Historical dramas have never been quite this fun. The first season of the gripping and salacious “The Serpent Queen” is coming to a close on Starz on Sunday, Oct. 30. When Catherine de’ Medici joined the ranks of French royalty by marrying at the age of 16, she was deemed an unattractive peasant foreigner. Despite her status as an outsider, Catherine used her wit, ambition, and determination to not only survive but thrive in these inhospitable royal conditions. The season finale is coming this Sunday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. ET and you can watch it with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch ‘The Serpent Queen’ Season Finale

The season finale of “The Serpent Queen” will also be available via the over-the-top streaming service STARZ.

About ‘The Serpent Queen’

The series, which stars Samantha Morton, puts a contemporary spin on conventional storytelling to tell the tale of Catherine’s rise to power. As an orphan in Italy, she is married to French royalty in order to bring a handsome dowry to her family and produce multiple heirs for her husband. However, when she arrives, she learns that her husband is in love with another woman and she is unable to conceive. Furthermore, her dowry goes unpaid.

With her future suddenly uncertain and with little hope of conceiving, Catherine must quickly learn who she can trust — both within her personal entourage of courtiers and the members of the royal court — while outmaneuvering anyone who underestimates her determination to survive at any cost.

In the last episode, an edict criminalizing Protestantism goes into effect, causing rampant executions and the expulsion of the powerful Bourbons from the French ruling class. Catherine and the Bourbons plotted to kidnap Francis II before ultimately returning him to paint the Protestants as patriotic. Will their machinations succeed?

How to Stream ‘The Serpent Queen’ Season Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch “The Serpent Queen” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Philo, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Starz$149.99^
$9		^
$9		^
$9		^
$9		^
$9		^
$9

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $9 Starz
Includes: Starz

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $149.99
Includes: Starz + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $9 STARZ
Includes: Starz

Philo

Price: $25

Add-on: $9 STARZ
Includes: Starz

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $9 Starz
Includes: Starz

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $9 Starz
Includes: Starz

Check out a Trailer for 'The Serpent Queen' Season 2

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.