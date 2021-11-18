How to Watch ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android
The original comedy “The Sex Lives of College Girls” debuts its first two episodes on HBO Max Thursday, November 18. The ten-episode series follows four college roommates as they arrive at New England’s prestigious Essex College. You can watch with a subscription to HBO Max.
How to Watch ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’
- When: Episodes 1 and 2 debut on Thursday, November 18
- Where: HBO Max
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to HBO Max
About ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’
“The Sex Lives of College Girls” is created by Emmy-nominated writer/producer Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble. The show follows a bundle of contradictions and hormones, these girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating as they live out their new, free lives on campus. “The Sex Lives of College Girls” stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott, and is executive produced by Mindy Kaling.
Kaling and showrunner Justin Noble co-wrote the first episode and executive produced with Howard Klein. The series is produced by Kaling International and 3 Arts Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television.
The series follows an unusual release schedule with three new episodes on November 25 and December 2, leading up to the final two episodes of the season on December 9.
|Episode Number
|Release Date
|1
|11/18
|2
|11/18
|3
|11/25
|4
|11/25
|5
|11/25
|6
|12/2
|7
|12/2
|8
|12/2
|9
|12/9
|10
|12/9
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals, and access to every Warner Bros. film on HBO Max on the same day that it hits theaters.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”