How to Watch the ‘Shark Tank’ Season 14 Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Shark Tank” is back for its 14th season, and it’s kicking off in a new and exciting way. For the first time in “Shark Tank” history, the premiere episode will be live. As usual, a brand new group of contestants will pitch their business ideas to the Sharks. “Shark Tank” Season 14 premieres on Friday, Sept. 23 at 8 ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the ‘Shark Tank’ Season 14 Premiere

When: Friday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET Where: ABC

ABC Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Episodes of “Shark Tank” will also be available to stream on-demand on Hulu the day after they premiere on ABC.

About ‘Shark Tank’

“Shark Tank” is an entrepreneurial reality TV show that gives contestants an amazing opportunity. Entrepreneurs take the stage to sell their products and make deals with the Sharks or investors. This season’s contestants have not yet been announced, but there are surely many fascinating ideas ahead.

The Season 14 Sharks include Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary. This season, two new Sharks will be making their debuts as well; actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow and DoorDash founder Tony Xu will join the panels for various episodes across the season.

Former guests, Emma Grede, Peter Jones, Daniel Lubetzky, and Kendra Scott, will also return for Season 14. Throughout the past 13 seasons of “Shark Tank,” over 700 deals have been made, so be sure to tune in to see what the Sharks invest in tonight.

How to Stream the ‘Shark Tank’ Season 14 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Shark Tank” Season 14 premiere on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

