How to Watch the ‘Shining Girls’ Series Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

“Just because something hasn’t happened doesn’t mean it won’t,” echoes the ominous new trailer for the latest mind-bending thriller from Apple TV+. This cautionary sentiment is the crux of “Shining Girls,” an upcoming original series about newspaper archivist, Kirby Mazrachi (Elisabeth Moss). Forced to come to terms with a violent assault she suffered from a time-traveling serial killer, it’s up to her to identify the man before he strikes again. This Apple Original airs Friday, April 29 and you can watch it exclusively on Apple TV+.

How to Stream ‘Shining Girls’

When: Friday, April 29

Where: Apple TV+

Stream: You can watch with Apple TV+.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Shining Girls’ on Apple TV+ ?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Can You Stream ‘Shining Girls,’ for Free?

Apple TV+ offers a free 7-day trial that you can use to stream “Shining Girls,” and a selection of other Apple Originals. After the free trial ends, a monthly Apple TV+ subscription costs $4.99.

About ‘Shining Girls’

Played by Emmy award winner Elisabeth Moss, Kirby Mazrachi lives in a shifting reality; a lingering symptom of the near-lethal attack that she survived. Based on Lauren Beukes’ 2013 best-selling novel of the same name, “Shining Girls” combines a classic murder thriller with distinctly supernatural elements that extend past the main character’s perception. Watching Kirby grow increasingly aware of her constantly morphing surroundings is what keeps the narrative so compelling.

The sole survivor of this serial killer, Kirby’s life is a constant war with her cognitive stability and perception of what’s real. Despite the supernatural twist, “Shining Girls” still feels more like a thriller than it does an urban fantasy. The mystery at the heart of the show is always viewed through a forensic lens, much like the HBO adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Outsider.” Kirby and her friend Dan (Wagner Moura) slowly uncover layers of intrigue while navigating danger at every turn, dodging a murderous blade as it cuts through victims and time itself.

Executive Produced by Elisabeth Moss and Leonardo DiCaprio, the series debut of “Shining Girls” premieres Friday, April 29 on Apple TV+.

