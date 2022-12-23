How to Watch ‘The Show: California Love’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Showtime ’s “THE SHOW” returns with a look at the iconic Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, which featured music legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent in a true celebration of hip-hop music. The 90-minute feature offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of one of the most iconic musical performances of the year. “THE SHOW: California” Live premieres Friday, Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of SHOWTIME .

About 'The Show: California Love'

“THE SHOW: California Love, Behind the Scenes of the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show,” is directed by Erik Parker (Race: Bubba Wallace, L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later), and follows the network’s first installment of THE SHOW, which featured the 2021 Super Bowl LV Halftime Show performance by The Weeknd.

THE SHOW: California Love will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the show, where an all-star team of creative people worked tirelessly to pull together a performance for the ages. The iconic halftime show currently has 147 million views on YouTube and has received praise around the globe.

What is the 'The Show: California Love' episode schedule?

“THE SHOW: California Love” premieres on Showtime’s premium cable channel on Friday, Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. ET and can be watched on demand SHOWTIME’s streaming service.

'The Show: California Love' Trailer