How to Watch the ‘Solar Opposites’ Season 3 Premiere for Free with Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The Hulu original animated series “Solar Opposites” is back for Season 3 this week. Created by “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, the series is the story of a group of aliens who arrive in the midwestern United States. Roiland is also part of the voice cast along with Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack. The series returns for its third season on Wednesday, July 13, on Hulu, and you can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch “Solar Opposites” Season 3 premiere

About “Solar Opposites” Season 3

“Solar Opposites” centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty, while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food, and fun stuff. In season three, this alien team strives to be less of a team and more of a family team.

Changes are on the way for Season 3; while the first two seasons of the animated, sci-fi sitcom only included eight episodes apiece, the third will consist of 11 episodes. Also, the comedy has already been picked up for a fourth season.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream the “Solar Opposites” season 3 premiere on Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.