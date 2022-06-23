 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Southern Charm Bravo

How to Watch the ‘Southern Charm’ Season Premiere Live for Free On Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

It’s time to catch up with the Charleston crew on an all-new season of “Southern Charm” after a year-and-a-half-long hiatus! The eighth season of the Bravo series debuts on Thursday, June 23 at 9 p.m. ET and it all kicks off with a special extended premiere episode. You can watch the “Southern Charm” Season 8 premiere live on Bravo with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the ‘Southern Charm’ Season 8 Premiere

You can stream new episodes the following day on Peacock. Previous seasons of “Southern Charm” are also available to stream on Peacock.

About ‘Southern Charm’

The first episode begins with Naomie Olindo considering a return to Charleston after her relationship ended. Things heat up as she mentions she “met up” with fellow “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover. This is interesting because he’s in a relationship with “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo.

Aside from Naomie and Craig’s hookup, there is plenty more friendship and relationship drama ahead. Austen is interested in someone new. Though Taylor and Shep appear to be doing well, that may change quickly as she becomes emotional. Viewers will get an inside look at Kathryn and Chleb’s fights and what happened with their relationship.

Last season’s stars Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, and Shep Rose are all back for more drama.

Other familiar faces returning for “Southern Charm” season 8 include:

  • Olivia Flowers
  • Marcie Hobbs
  • Chleb Ravenell
  • Venita Aspen
  • Taylor Ann Green
  • Naomie Olindo
  • Patricia Altschul
  • Whitney Sudler-Smith
  • John Pringle

A few other “Southern Charms” pals will make appearances throughout the season as well.

How to Stream the ‘Southern Charm’ Season 8 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Southern Charm” season 8 premiere live on Bravo using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bravo--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Bravo + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Bravo + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Bravo + 23 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Bravo + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Bravo + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Preview of 'Southern Charm' Season 8:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.