How to Watch the ‘Southern Charm’ Season Premiere Live for Free On Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Mobile

When: Thursday, June 23 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 23 at 9 p.m. ET TV: Bravo

You can stream new episodes the following day on Peacock. Previous seasons of “Southern Charm” are also available to stream on Peacock.

The first episode begins with Naomie Olindo considering a return to Charleston after her relationship ended. Things heat up as she mentions she “met up” with fellow “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover. This is interesting because he’s in a relationship with “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo.

Aside from Naomie and Craig’s hookup, there is plenty more friendship and relationship drama ahead. Austen is interested in someone new. Though Taylor and Shep appear to be doing well, that may change quickly as she becomes emotional. Viewers will get an inside look at Kathryn and Chleb’s fights and what happened with their relationship.

Last season’s stars Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, and Shep Rose are all back for more drama.

Other familiar faces returning for “Southern Charm” season 8 include:

Olivia Flowers

Marcie Hobbs

Chleb Ravenell

Venita Aspen

Taylor Ann Green Naomie Olindo

Patricia Altschul

Whitney Sudler-Smith

John Pringle

A few other “Southern Charms” pals will make appearances throughout the season as well.

