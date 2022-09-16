 Skip to Content
How to Watch the “Sprung” Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Stephen Silver

In the Freevee comedy “Sprung,” an incarcerated prisoner is released due to the COVID-19 pandemic and must live at a halfway house with a group of fellow ex-inmates. With the world seemingly going crazy, this unlikely group of roommates decides to band together to use their criminal expertise for good. The first season finale is set to stream on Friday, Sept. 16, and you can watch it with a free sign-up to Freevee.

How to Watch the “Sprung” finale

About “Sprung”

From Emmy award-winning writer Greg Garcia — who previously worked on similar-themed shows “My Name is Earl” and “Raising Hope” — “Sprung” stars Garret Dillahunt as Jack, Emmy-winner Martha Plimpton as Barb, Phillip Garcia as Rooster, Shakira Barrera as Gloria, James Earl as Melvin, and introduces Clare Gillies as Wiggles.

Sprung

August 18, 2022

A convicted criminal is determined to turn his life around after serving more than two decades in prison. When he is released unexpectedly from prison due to the pandemic with no place to live and the world on lockdown, Jack shelters-in-place with an unlikely group of former inmates, who band together and use their criminal expertise for good.

The somewhat cynical, somewhat sentimental show reminds audiences that there is never a wrong time to do the right thing… now whether you are doing the wrong thing in order to eventually do the right thing is a whole other matter. As with many Garcia shows, the series highlights the struggles of people who normally aren’t seen on television, and while his shows are always funny, they never make fun of the characters, no matter how difficult their lives are. “Sprung” is ultimately a heartwarming story of people just trying to make amenda for the mistakes that they’ve made in their lives.

The final two episodes of “Sprung” are scheduled to stream on Sept. 16, after the show debuted in August.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Sprung” on Freevee?

Freevee is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • Watch
    amazonfreevee.com

    Freevee

    Freevee is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to hundreds of movies and TV shows. The service also offers virtual live streaming channels like Dove Channel, CON TV, Docurama, Tastemade, and AMC Presents. Freevee was previously known as IMDb TV.

    Users will experience commercial breaks roughly every 15 minutes in the course of a film.

    If you are not watching on a Fire TV, you may find the Freevee library as a subsection within the Amazon Prime Video app, although a growing number of apps is available.

    Watch
    $0 / month
    amazonfreevee.com
