How To Watch ‘The Staircase’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

The latest iconic true-crime documentary to receive the limited series treatment is now available on HBO Max. “The Staircase” comes to the streaming service on Thursday, May 5 starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette. The first three episodes are available now and viewers can get to know Michael Peterson, his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen. You can watch now with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch the ‘The Staircase’ Finale

When: Thursday, May 5

Thursday, May 5 Where: HBO Max

HBO Max Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

Unfortunately, it does not, but you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy “The Staircase” and the streaming service’s many other offerings.

How to Get HBO Max

Click here to sign-up

Click “Sign Up Now”

Select “Prepay & Save”

Create Your Account

Add Your Payment Information

Click “Start Subscription”

The Staircase May 5, 2022 An exploration of the life of Michael Peterson, his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson.

About ‘The Staircase’

The eight-episode series dramatizes the events before and after the mysterious death of Kathleen Peterson in 2001. Her husband Michael, a crime novelist, was charged with her murder after she was found in a pool of blood at the bottom of the family home’s staircase. As Michael proclaimed his innocence, the subsequent trial garnered increased attention as theories about connected deaths and owl attacks were brought into the discussion.

Joining Firth and Collette in the series are Michael Stuhlbarg, Juliette Binoche, Dane DeHaan, Olivia DeJonge, Rosemarie DeWitt, Tim Guinee, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sophie Turner, Vincent Vermignon, Odessa Young and Parker Posey.

A documentary on the events, also called “The Staircase,” is available to stream on Netflix.