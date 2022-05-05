 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
HBO Max

How To Watch ‘The Staircase’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Matt Tamanini

The latest iconic true-crime documentary to receive the limited series treatment is now available on HBO Max. “The Staircase” comes to the streaming service on Thursday, May 5 starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette. The first three episodes are available now and viewers can get to know Michael Peterson, his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen. You can watch now with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch the ‘The Staircase’ Finale

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

Unfortunately, it does not, but you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy “The Staircase” and the streaming service’s many other offerings.

How to Get HBO Max

  • Click here to sign-up
  • Click “Sign Up Now”
  • Select “Prepay & Save”
  • Create Your Account
  • Add Your Payment Information
  • Click “Start Subscription”

The Staircase

May 5, 2022

An exploration of the life of Michael Peterson, his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson.

About ‘The Staircase’

The eight-episode series dramatizes the events before and after the mysterious death of Kathleen Peterson in 2001. Her husband Michael, a crime novelist, was charged with her murder after she was found in a pool of blood at the bottom of the family home’s staircase. As Michael proclaimed his innocence, the subsequent trial garnered increased attention as theories about connected deaths and owl attacks were brought into the discussion.

Joining Firth and Collette in the series are Michael Stuhlbarg, Juliette Binoche, Dane DeHaan, Olivia DeJonge, Rosemarie DeWitt, Tim Guinee, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sophie Turner, Vincent Vermignon, Odessa Young and Parker Posey.

A documentary on the events, also called “The Staircase,” is available to stream on Netflix.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.