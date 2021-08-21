 Skip to Content
Stand Up to Cancer

How to Watch the ‘Stand Up To Cancer’ Special Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

On August 21, the entertainment community will come together for Stand Up To Cancer and its seventh biennial roadblock televised fundraising special, supporting urgently needed research and new treatments for cancer. More than 50 networks and streaming platforms will carry the special on Saturday night. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch Stand Up To Cancer Special

About Stand Up To Cancer

This year’s show will air on Saturday, August 21 at 8pm ET/PT and 7pm CT. Academy Award®-winning actress Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth, a media industry entrepreneur and investor, will come on board as co-executive producers. Anthony Anderson, Ken Jeong & Tran Ho, and Sofia Vergara will also join as cohosts. SU2C co-founder and special guest Katie Couric will also appear and there will be performances from Brittany Howard and Common with Stevie Wonder.

How to Stream Stand Up To Cancer Special for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch Stand Up To Cancer live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99$4.99
ABC----
CBS---$9.99
Fox---
NBC---
ABC News Live-----
American Heroes≥ $94.99^
$8		^
$8		^
$6		^
$6		--
AXS TV----
Destination America≥ $94.99^
$8		^
$8		^
$6		^
$6		--
Discovery Family≥ $94.99^
$8		^
$8		----
Discovery Life≥ $94.99^
$8		^
$8		----
E!---
EPIX^
$6		^
$6		-^
$5		^
$6		^
$6		^
$6		-
ESPNEWS≥ $84.99^
$8		-^
$11		--
Estrella TV≥ $94.99------
Fox Business Network--^
$6		-
Fox Sports 2≥ $94.99--^
$11		-
FYI≥ $94.99-^
$6		^
$6		--
Galavision------
HBO^
$15 ($139.99)		-^
$15		---^
$15		-
IFC--
PeopleTV-^
$8		-----
Showtime^
$11 ($139.99)		^
$11		^
$11		-^
$10		^
$10		^
$11		-
Starz^
$11 ($139.99)		^
$9		^
$9		^
$9		^
$9		^
$9		^
$9		-
upTV≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, ABC News Live, E!, Estrella TV, Fox Business Network, Fox Sports 2, Galavision, and IFC + 26 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 Epix
Includes: EPIX

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: American Heroes, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, ESPNEWS, and PeopleTV

Add-on: $9 STARZ
Includes: Starz

Add-on: $11 Showtime
Includes: Showtime

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, American Heroes, AXS TV, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, E!, ESPNEWS, Estrella TV, Fox Business Network, Fox Sports 2, FYI, Galavision, IFC, and upTV + 34 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 Epix
Includes: EPIX

Add-on: $11 Showtime
Includes: Showtime

Add-on: $11 Starz
Includes: Starz

Add-on: $15 HBO
Includes: HBO

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, ABC News Live, E!, ESPNEWS, Fox Business Network, Fox Sports 2, and FYI + 31 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 Entertainment Add-on
Includes: American Heroes, Destination America, Discovery Family, and Discovery Life

Add-on: $9 Starz
Includes: Starz

Add-on: $11 Showtime
Includes: Showtime

Add-on: $15 HBO
Includes: HBO

Sling TV

Price: $50
Includes: Fox, NBC, AXS TV, E!, and IFC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $9 Starz
Includes: Starz

Add-on: $10 Showtime
Includes: Showtime

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: American Heroes, AXS TV, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, FYI, IFC, PeopleTV, and upTV + 18 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $5 Epix
Includes: EPIX

Add-on: $9 STARZ
Includes: Starz

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, ABC News Live, E!, ESPNEWS, Fox Business Network, Fox Sports 2, and IFC + 30 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 EPIX
Includes: EPIX

Add-on: $9 Starz
Includes: Starz

Add-on: $11 Showtime
Includes: Showtime

Add-on: $15 HBO Max
Includes: HBO

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

