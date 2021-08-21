How to Watch the ‘Stand Up To Cancer’ Special Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

On August 21, the entertainment community will come together for Stand Up To Cancer and its seventh biennial roadblock televised fundraising special, supporting urgently needed research and new treatments for cancer. More than 50 networks and streaming platforms will carry the special on Saturday night. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch Stand Up To Cancer Special

When: Saturday, August 21 at 8 pm ET

Where: On more than 50 different networks

Stream: Available on multiple platforms

About Stand Up To Cancer

This year’s show will air on Saturday, August 21 at 8pm ET/PT and 7pm CT. Academy Award®-winning actress Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth, a media industry entrepreneur and investor, will come on board as co-executive producers. Anthony Anderson, Ken Jeong & Tran Ho, and Sofia Vergara will also join as cohosts. SU2C co-founder and special guest Katie Couric will also appear and there will be performances from Brittany Howard and Common with Stevie Wonder.

