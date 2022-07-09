How to Watch the ‘Steal This House’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

“All Girls Garage” star Cristy Lee is switching gears to home renovation in a new series called “Steal This House.” In the six-episode first season, she helps desperate Detroit home-buyers find great deals on fixer-uppers. The first episode premieres on HGTV on Saturday, July 9 at 9/8c. You can watch the “Steal This House” series premiere with a .

How to Watch the ‘Steal This House’ Series Premiere

When: Saturday, July 9 at 9/8c

Saturday, July 9 at 9/8c Where: HGTV

HGTV Stream: Watch with a .

The series will also be available to stream on discovery+.

About ‘Steal This House’

After working on cars for years, Cristy has gained a lot of expertise and isn’t afraid to roll up her sleeves and do some dirty work, especially if it leaves her with happy clients. In “Steal This House,” Lee works alongside home-buyers who have been house-hunting for months or years with no success.

To help bring their search to an end, Cristy encourages buyers to purchase cheaper homes that need quite a bit of work. Throughout the renovation process, she stresses the importance of staying within buyers’ budgets and believes the risk truly pays off in the end. She takes cheap and run-down fixer-uppers and turns them into her clients’ dream houses.

“Steal This House will show a different approach to home buying that promises to re-energize buyers who are stalled in their search process due to limited inventory,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc. “Buying a less than perfect property and turning it into a dream home can be a nail-biter, but Cristy will show us that when it works, it’s like winning the lottery.”

How to Stream the ‘Steal This House’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the "Steal This House" series premiere live on HGTV using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.