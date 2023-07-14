How to Watch ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Summer has never looked so pretty, even if you haven’t gotten any beach house-and-love-triangle plans of your own sorted out yet. This Friday, July 14, 2023, Amazon Prime Video will premiere the second season of “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” Led by Lola Tung and based on the best-selling book trilogy from “ All the Boys I Loved Before ” creator Jenny Han, the coming-of-age rom-drama promises even more twists and trysts this season with eight new episodes running through August. Beat the heat and watch the first three episodes of Season 2 of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, July 14. You can watch The Summer I Turned Pretty: Season 2 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 Premiere

Based on the best-selling book trilogy from Jenny Han (“All the Boys I Loved Before”), “The Summer I Turned Pretty” centers on Belly (played by Lola Tung), who, on her family’s annual summer vacation to a family friend’s beach house, reconnects with her brother’s friends Jeremiah and Conrad, soon finding herself caught up in a love triangle.

Season 2 will continue to follow Belly’s conundrum, where now, with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah’s cancer, she’s not sure if her perfect summers will ever be the same. However, when an unexpected visitor threatens the future of the house, Belly has to get everybody together to save it, plus decide where her heart lies once and for all. The new season will follow both storylines from Han’s second book, “It’s Not Summer Without You,” as well as new storylines written specifically for the series.

Tung stars opposite Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, and others. The series also features recurring David Iacono, Jackie Chung, and Rachel Blanchard, as well as Season 2 additions Elsie Fisher and Kyra Sedgwick.

Can you watch ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 Premiere for free?

Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Summer I Turned Pretty: Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

What is the ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 Premiere episode schedule?

Amazon Prime Video will premiere the first three episodes of Season 2 of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” on Friday, July 14, 2023, and will continue with a weekly episode release until Friday, August 18, 2023.

-Episode 1: Friday, July 14, 2023

-Episode 2: Thursday, July 14, 2023

-Episode 3: Thursday, July 14, 2023

-Episode 4: Thursday, August 21, 2023

-Episode 5: Thursday, August 28, 2023

-Episode 6: Thursday, August 4, 2023

-Episode 7: Thursday, August 11, 2023

-Episode 8: Friday, August 18, 2023

Can you watch ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 Premiere offline?

Like most of the Amazon Prime Video catalog, you can download The Summer I Turned Pretty: Season 2 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch The Summer I Turned Pretty: Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer