How to Watch ‘The Super Models’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

“ The Super Models ” is taking viewers back to the ’80s with Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington. In the four-part docuseries, viewers will have a chance to get to know these ladies on a different level and see the impact they had within their field. This group of models shook up the world of modeling and changed it for generations to come. The inspiring fashion docuseries premieres exclusively on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, Sept. 20. You can watch The Super Models with a 60-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+ .

About ‘The Super Models’ Premiere

In “The Super Models,” these four individual women offer insight into their unique journeys, including the ups and downs they faced as models in the 1980s. They share their sides of their stories that the public might not have heard before. Everyone is familiar with their pretty faces and their supermodel struts, but it goes much deeper than that.

The series gives Crawford, Campbell, Evangelista, and Turlington a platform to be raw and authentic about their years in the spotlight. For example, Crawford opens up about the lack of power she had as a model, feeling as if she didn’t have a voice. Similarly, Campbell reveals that she faced her own hurdles, feeling that she was excluded due to her skin color. Evangelista and Turlington share their own personal stories about their time in the spotlight.

Throughout the four episodes of “The Super Models,” viewers will see everything from the start of these ladies’ careers in the ’80s to where they are now, embracing the aging process and their power. By coming together, they have made a positive impact on modeling and culture in general today.

Can you watch ‘The Super Models’ Premiere for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 60-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Super Models on Apple TV+.

‘The Super Models’ Premiere Schedule

You can stream all four episodes beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Episode 1 : Wednesday, Sept. 20

Can you watch ‘The Super Models’ Premiere offline?

Like most of the Apple TV+ catalog, you can download The Super Models and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Super Models’ Premiere?

You can watch The Super Models on Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

