How to Watch the ‘Superman and Lois’ Premiere Live for Free Without Cable

The Man of Steel makes his return to the small screen with the CW’s new live-action take on the DC comic “Superman and Lois.” The 90-minute series premiere of the Arrowverse-spinoff follows “The Flash” season 7 premiere with a revamped super-suit. You can catch the “Super” Tuesday event on February 23 at 9pm ET.

How to Watch the ‘Superman and Lois’ Series Premiere

When: Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: CW

“Superman and Lois” follows Superman/Clarke Kent (Tyler Hoechlin), and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) as they grapple with the new challenge of being parents of twin boys. Just as they are becoming comfortable with the difficulties of mundane life, the Kent family moves back to the small town of Smallville. They are reunited with old friends, such as Clarke’s first love Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui), and of course enemies from Clarke’s teen years. Their modernized lives are threatened when an odd stranger (Wolé Parks) makes his entrance.

As Superman is off saving the world from supervillains, Lois investigates big crimes and takes on her own villains as she’s always done with her intense curiosity and drive. With both incredibly skilled parents trying to better the world and make monumental changes, Tulloch asks the question, “How much of that is alienating our kids? How good can you really be if you have two, teenage boys who are hormonal, and have disparate needs?”

Of course, Lois and Clarke’s teen boys will be dealing with their own drama: both crushing on Lang’s teenage daughter simultaneously, creating a tense love-triangle.

“Superman and Lois” is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster and written/executive produced by Todd Helbing (“The Flash”).

