How to Watch the ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 2 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The DC Comics TV drama, “Superman & Lois” returns to The CW this week for its second season. In season 1, Clark Kent and Lois Lane returned to Smallville. Now, they’re taking on more adventures in life, parenting, and their relationship. The season 2 premiere of “Superman & Lois” premieres live on Tuesday, January 11 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 2 Premiere

When: Tuesday, January 11 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: The CW

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

About ‘Superman & Lois’

“Superman & Lois” features Clark’s everyday problems as a father and husband. While Clark is a powerful superhero and has mastered that role, some of his other titles don’t come so easily to him. The trailer teases conflict between Lois and Superman with her admitting she’s been blaming him.

Tyler Hoechlin plays Clark Kent aka Superman alongside Elizabeth Tulloch, who stars as his wife, Lois Lane. Also returning to the series are Jordan Elsass and Alex Garfin, who play the roles of the Kent sons. Tayler Buck was Natalie Irons in the first season and is now a regular. Newcomer Ian Bohen plays Lt. Mitch Anderson in the new season.

The cast also features Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons, Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane, and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing.

If you miss the episode or if you would like to watch it again, it will be available to stream for free on The CW app beginning Wednesday.

How to Stream the ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Superman & Lois” season 2 premiere live on The CW using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.