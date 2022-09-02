How to Watch the ‘Surface’ Finale for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

When you don’t even know your own secrets, who can you trust? Find out in the conclusion of the Apple TV+ thriller “Surface.” When a woman suffers a traumatic brain injury and questions her memory, the answers she gets only lead her to doubt the one’s who are supposed to be helping her. In the finale, everything comes crumbling down around her as the truth finally rises to the surface. Grab a life preserver and tune in on Friday, Sept. 2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch ‘Surface’

About ‘Surface’

After a harrowing incident left her with amnesia, Sophie is determined to learn the truth about her past. While everyone around her speaks in riddles, it becomes more difficult by the day to determine who her friends really are. As the thrilling season comes to a close, Sophie has to decide if moving on with her life means never really knowing her past, and how that ignorance may affect her future.

Surface July 28, 2022 A traumatic head injury leaves Sophie with extreme memory loss. In her quest to put the pieces of her life back together—with help from her husband and friends—Sophie begins to question the truth behind her picture-perfect life.

Veronica West, showrunner of “High Fidelity,” brings Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“The Girl Before”) to star as the long-suffering Sophie, alongside additional cast Oliver Jackson-Cohen (“The Invisible Man”) and Stephan James (“If Beale Street Could Talk”). While the eight-episode limited series has not been renewed for a second season, Apple TV+ refers to the final episode as the “season finale,” leaving Mbatha-Raw fans something to hope for.

Can You Stream ‘Surface’ for Free?

New subscribers can watch the series premiere with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+. Current subscribers will have access to the series finale on Friday, September 2.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream the series premiere of ‘Surface’ on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial apple.com Apple TV+ Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights. … They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer. If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+. 7-Day Trial $4.99 / month apple.com

Watch an Official Behind the Scenes Look at 'Surface'

(video https://youtu.be/biJOkOkCVqg)