How to Watch ‘The Surreal Life’ Reboot Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

VH1’s “The Surreal Life” is back and bigger than ever before. For the first time in 16 years, a new season of the show is finally here, featuring a fresh, all-star lineup of celebs. The original series aired for six seasons, starting on The WB from 2003-2004. Then, it moved to VH1 where new episodes premiered from 2004-2006. Don’t miss the special two-episode reboot premiere on Monday, Oct. 24 beginning at 9 p.m. ET and you can watch it with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch ‘The Surreal Life’ Reboot

The rebooted series is also available to stream on Paramount+.

About ‘The Surreal Life’ Reboot

Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, Stormy Daniels, Tamar Braxton, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, CJ Perry, and Manny MUA will grace your TV screen in the first season of the rebooted version of “The Surreal Life.” These celebrities have all surrendered their privacy and will be filmed while living in a house with one another. Viewers will get a raw, unfiltered look at who these stars really are.

“The Surreal Life” gives these stars a unique opportunity to learn more about each other and create friendships. Though they come from diverse backgrounds, they are all eager to dive into this interesting social experiment. Along the way, they will figure out how to live in close quarters and overcome their differences. There are sure to be many entertaining moments. Right off the bat, in the 30-second preview, Rodman can be seen inviting Braxton to share a bed with him.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch “The Surreal Life” Reboot on VH1 using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Philo, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

