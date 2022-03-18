How to Watch the ‘Suspicion’ Finale Live For Free Without Cable

The truth shall set you free, but only if you have someone that you can actually trust with it. In “Suspicion,” the gripping new crime drama from Apple TV+, trustworthy people are a real scarcity. For seven episodes we’ve seen five seemingly ordinary Brits get accused of kidnapping a media mogul’s (Uma Thurman) son on American soil. The race to prove their innocence has almost run its course, and soon all will be revealed in the climactic finale. Watch it on March 18 with a seven-day, free trial of Apple TV+.

How to Stream the ‘Suspicion’ Finale

About ‘Suspicion’

Watching “Suspicion” is something of a meta experience; each suspect struggles to prove their innocence to anyone who will listen, but they are also trying to prove it to the audience. The constant shifting of credibility is what makes the show so bingeable, and the suspects’ unexpected connections with each other and with Newman (Thurman) are enough to keep you guessing.

The finale is already set up to be a ticking clock, with Leo (Gerran Howell) beginning a countdown as Vanessa (Angel Coulby) and Scott (Noah Emmerich) race to follow the breadcrumb trail left behind by Cresswell (Karl Johnson) and his checkered past.

“Suspicion” has been a wild ride from the start, but when your premiere kicks off with a high-stakes kidnapping and thousands of questions raised, it certainly sets a high-octane precedent. Since the pilot episode’s airing in early February, things have only grown more sinister. Stylistically, the show’s direction does a lot to match the wavering loyalties and tenuous alliances between the suspects. After all, everyone looks shady when viewed on security-cam footage.

With the final episode on March 18 titled “Unmasked,” we’re finally going to be seeing the full picture of who’s been pulling the strings from the start. Be sure not to miss it when it airs by getting a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.