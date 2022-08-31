How to Watch the ‘Tales From the Explorers Club’ Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The Explorers Club is a world famous headquarters for adventurers that was founded more than 100 years ago in New York and is dedicated to promoting and celebrating exploration. It’s also the inspiration for a new series Discovery called “Tales From the Explorers Club” that tells the tales of the club’s most famous members. Hosted by club member Josh Gates, the show premieres Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 9 p.m. ET, and you can stream it live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the “Tales From the Explorers Club” premiere

When : Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 9 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 9 p.m. ET TV: Discovery

Discovery Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. 5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

You can also stream episodes on discovery+.

About The “Tales From the Explorers Club” premiere

Drawn from the archives of the Explorers Club, the series features stories of the likes of Ernest Shackleton, Gertrude Bell, Sir Edmund Hillary, Jim Lovell, and Chuck Yeager. In addition, the episodes will highlight recipients of the Explorers Club Discovery Expedition Grant. The series will focus on both exploration of the world and of space.

One of the stories featured in the season will be that of Hillary and Tenzing Norgay, who were the first to reach the top of Mt. Everest in 1953, and were named members of the club the same year. Gates is also the host of the Discovery series “Expedition Unknown” and is a member of the Explorers Club himself.

How to Stream the “Tales From the Explorers Club” premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch “Tales From the Explorers Club” premiere using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options