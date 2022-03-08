How to Watch ‘The Thing About Pam’ Live Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

“The Thing About Pam,” which stars two-time Oscar winner Renée Zellweger, will premiere on NBC on Tuesday, March 8 at 10 p.m. ET. The six-episode series explores the murder of Betsy Faria and a woman named Pam Hupp, who was not only her self-described best friend but potentially involved in her passing as well. Episodes will air weekly on Tuesday nights on NBC and will be made available the following day to stream on Hulu. Watch on NBC with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

About ‘The Thing About Pam’

The limited series is a fictionalized version of the true-crime events committed by Pam Hupp. When Betsy Faria was stabbed to death in her Missouri home in 2011, her husband Russ was convicted of the crime. Eventually, Russ was exonerated when it was revealed that the real mastermind behind the crime was Pam, who was later charged with the death of another man, Louis Gumpenberger.

The story of Pam Hupp and her scheme to frame Russ Faria for his wife’s murder was first broadcast on “Dateline” and was eventually turned into an NBC News-produced podcast in 2019.

The show marks Zellweger’s first starring role in a TV series. Co-stars include Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, and Katy Mixon. “The Thing About Pam” is narrated by Dateline NBC host Keith Morrison.

