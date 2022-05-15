How to Watch ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

Unlike most modern takes on time travel, Audrey Niffenegger’s “The Time Traveler’s Wife” presents it in a different way: Henry cannot control when his body randomly travels, nor can he control the time that he travels to. The six-episode drama series based on Niffenegger’s 2003 novel debuts on HBO Sunday, May 15 at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch when it airs with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’

Chicago librarian Henry De Tamble (Theo James) suffers a very frustrating genetic disorder. Rather than live through one day at a time, he is doomed to drift helplessly back and forth in time. Here one minute and then thirty years into the past in the next, his curse doesn’t even have the courtesy to let him keep the clothes on his back. Though Henry and his curse are the focal point of “The Time Traveler’s Wife,” it’s told largely through the eyes of his wife, Clare Abshire (Rose Leslie).

It’s an odd thing to suddenly see your husband appear before you and not yet know your name. Henry and Clare go through the paces of typical relationship difficulties, but the problems and complexities are inherently amplified by his inability to remain in one time and place. As a result, the two are doomed to be continually out of sync. At its heart, “The Time Traveler’s Wife” is a love story in which Clare and Henry push to keep steady, despite the great misfortune of science fiction shenanigans.

"The Time Traveler's Wife" premieres at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Sunday, May 15.

