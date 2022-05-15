 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

Jeremy Milliner

Unlike most modern takes on time travel, Audrey Niffenegger’s “The Time Traveler’s Wife” presents it in a different way: Henry cannot control when his body randomly travels, nor can he control the time that he travels to. The six-episode drama series based on Niffenegger’s 2003 novel debuts on HBO Sunday, May 15 at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch when it airs with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’

You can also watch with a subscription to HBO Max.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

No, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month when you pre-pay for a full year, which saves you 16%.

How to Get HBO Max

  • Click here to sign-up.
  • Click “Sign Up Now.”
  • Select “Prepay & Save.”
  • Create Your Account.
  • Add Your Payment Information.
  • Click “Start Subscription.”

About ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’

Chicago librarian Henry De Tamble (Theo James) suffers a very frustrating genetic disorder. Rather than live through one day at a time, he is doomed to drift helplessly back and forth in time. Here one minute and then thirty years into the past in the next, his curse doesn’t even have the courtesy to let him keep the clothes on his back. Though Henry and his curse are the focal point of “The Time Traveler’s Wife,” it’s told largely through the eyes of his wife, Clare Abshire (Rose Leslie).

It’s an odd thing to suddenly see your husband appear before you and not yet know your name. Henry and Clare go through the paces of typical relationship difficulties, but the problems and complexities are inherently amplified by his inability to remain in one time and place. As a result, the two are doomed to be continually out of sync. At its heart, “The Time Traveler’s Wife” is a love story in which Clare and Henry push to keep steady, despite the great misfortune of science fiction shenanigans.

“The Time Traveler’s Wife” premieres at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Sunday, May 15. You can stream it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM or on HBO Max.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $149.99
Includes: HBO + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $15 HBO
Includes: HBO

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $15 HBO Max
Includes: HBO

Preview for 'Time Traveler's Wife'

