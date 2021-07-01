How to Watch the ‘Top Chef’ Season 18 Finale Live For Free Without Cable

It’s time to crown another “Top Chef” winner. After the season began with 15 competitors, one of the final three will soon be awarded the grand prize. Last week’s episode narrowed the remaining contestants down to just three, leaving Gabe Erales, Dawn Burrell, and Shota Nakajima battling for the number one spot. You can watch the season 18 finale live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

This season, which took place in Portland, featured host and judge Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio, and judge Gail Simmons. For the first time, “Top Chef” alumni came aboard as an “elite rotating judging and dining panel. Now, after surviving thirteen episodes in this high-stakes competition, Erales, Burrell, and Nakajima are ready to take on one final challenge.

Throughout the season, Erales has proven to be a top contender, winning three of the competitions so far, so he could go on to win it all. Of course, every contestant has worked hard to make it into the top three, so they all have a fair shot. At the end of Thursday’s episode, someone will be named the winner and take home the $250,000 prize.

Another season of “Top Chef” is yet to be announced by Bravo. Season 18 premiered in April 2021, so fans shouldn’t have to wait too long to learn whether the show will return.

