How to Watch the ‘Top Chef’ Season 18 Finale Live For Free Without Cable

Aubrey Meister

It’s time to crown another Top Chef winner. After the season began with 15 competitors, one of the final three will soon be awarded the grand prize. Last week’s episode narrowed the remaining contestants down to just three, leaving Gabe Erales, Dawn Burrell, and Shota Nakajima battling for the number one spot. You can watch the season 18 finale live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘Top Chef’ Season Finale

This season, which took place in Portland, featured host and judge Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio, and judge Gail Simmons. For the first time, “Top Chef” alumni came aboard as an “elite rotating judging and dining panel. Now, after surviving thirteen episodes in this high-stakes competition, Erales, Burrell, and Nakajima are ready to take on one final challenge.

Throughout the season, Erales has proven to be a top contender, winning three of the competitions so far, so he could go on to win it all. Of course, every contestant has worked hard to make it into the top three, so they all have a fair shot. At the end of Thursday’s episode, someone will be named the winner and take home the $250,000 prize.

Another season of “Top Chef” is yet to be announced by Bravo. Season 18 premiered in April 2021, so fans shouldn’t have to wait too long to learn whether the show will return.

How to Stream ‘Top Chef’ Season 18 Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Top Chef” live on Bravo using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Bravo + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Bravo + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Bravo + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Bravo + 23 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Bravo + 30 Top Cable Channels

'Top Chef' Portland Trailer

