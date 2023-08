How to Watch the Top High School Recruits for Major College Football Teams Like Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, More

High school football kicks off this weekend in many parts of the United States. For some student-athletes, high school ball is a fun way to hang out with friends and get good exercise, but for others, it’s a chance to secure a scholarship to one of the top colleges in the country.

Many high school players who will be in action this season have already made commitments to their college of choice. Fans who want to see them play now should check out the NFHS Network, a direct-to-consumer (DTC) service that offers more than 300,000 high school sporting events every year. A large portion of the top high school football programs in America are signed on with NFHS Network, making it the best place to see the college football stars of tomorrow play today.

How to Watch Players Committed to University of Georgia

How to Watch Players Committed to University of Georgia How to Watch Players Committed to Ohio State

How to Watch Players Committed to Ohio State How to Watch Players Committed to University of Florida

How to Watch Players Committed to University of Florida How to Watch Players Committed to University of Alabama

How to Watch Players Committed to University of Alabama How to Watch Players Committed to Florida State University

How to Watch Players Committed to Florida State University How to Watch Players Committed to University of Michigan

How to Watch Players Committed to University of Michigan How to Watch Players Committed to Penn State

How to Watch Players Committed to Penn State How to Watch Players Committed to LSU

How to Watch Players Committed to LSU How to Watch Players Committed to Notre Dame

How to Watch Players Committed to Notre Dame How to Watch Players Committed to Texas A&M

How to Watch Players Committed to University of Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs got some excellent recruits in this year’s class, including No. 1 overall prospect QB Dylan Raiola, helping them become the No. 1 overall recruit class in the country. Check out the list of 18 four or five-star recruits for the Bulldogs below.

How to Watch Players Committed to Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes have the second-best recruiting class in the country. Check out their list of four and five-star recruits below.

How to Watch Players Committed to University of Florida

The (link: /ncaa-football/florida-gators text: Florida Gators got a good haul of new recruits, enough to vault them to the third overall recruiting class in the country. Check out the Gators’ new recruits below!

How to Watch Players Committed to University of Alabama

The (link: /ncaa-football/alabama-crimson-tide text: Alabama Crimson Tide are pretty used to being at or near the top of recruiting classes in the country, and so far has accrued the No. 4 class. Check out its four and five-star recruits below!

How to Watch Players Committed to Florida State University

The Florida State Seminoles have compiled the fifth-best recruiting class in the country so far this year! Check out their four and five-star players here.

How to Watch Players Committed to University of Michigan

It should be another fascinating stretch of years for watching the Michigan Wolverines, as their sixth-ranked recruiting class will be hitting the field in Lansing in the next couple of years. Check out its four and five-star recruits!

How to Watch Players Committed to Penn State

The Penn State Nittany Lions boast the seventh-best recruiting class of 2023; check out their four and five-star recruits and see if you can watch with NFHS Network!

How to Watch Players Committed to LSU

The LSU Tigers have had some truly remarkable talents walk through its doors in recent years, and the school hopes its eighth-ranked recruiting class will have some memorable players too! Check out the four and five-star recruits to LSU below.

How to Watch Players Committed to Notre Dame

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have an allure few other schools can match as an independent football school with no messy conference schedules to hold it down. The school has the ninth-best recruiting class in college football this year. Check to see which four and five-star recruits you’ll be streaming on Peacock’s Notre Dame coverage every Saturday!

How to Watch Players Committed to Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies have the top recruiting class in the state, and the tenth-best in the country. For a list of four and five-star recruits to Texas A&M this season, keep reading!