How to Watch The Tourist on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, and More

“The Tourist,” starring Golden Globe nominee and “Game of Thrones” alum Jamie Dornan debuts with all six episodes Thursday, March 3. The Max Original series is a co-production with BBC and Stan, HBO Max is the U.S. streaming home for the show. Here’s when and where you can watch “The Tourist.”

How to Watch “The Tourist” On HBO Max

When: All six episodes premiere on Thursday, March 3

TV: HBO Max

Streaming: Watch with a subscription to HBO Max.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), you will save 16%.

You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

7-Day Free Trial $5.99 / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “Gaming Wall Street” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service’s other offerings.

How to Get HBO Max

Click here to sign-up

Click “Sign Up Now”

Select “Prepay & Save”

Create Your Account

Add Your Payment Information

Click “Start Subscription”

About “The Tourist”

Jamie Dornan stars as a British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in the hospital, hurt, but somehow alive — except he has no idea who he is.

With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.

The cast includes Jamie Dornan, Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Damon Herriman, Alex Dimitriades, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, and Kamil Ellis.

The Tourist January 1, 2022 When a man wakes up in the Australian outback with no memory, he must use the few clues he has to discover his identity before his past catches up with him.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream HBO Max?

HBO Max is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.