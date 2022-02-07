How to Watch ‘The Tournament: A History of ACC Men’s Basketball’ Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

ESPN Films in partnership with ACC Network presents “The Tournament: A History of ACC Men’s Basketball” – the story of “the most successful” conference in the history of men’s college basketball. Episode 1 of the 10-part, 10-hour documentary debuts on Monday, February 7 at 9 PM ET and episode 2 follows at 10 PM. Two episodes will air each Monday night at 9 and 10 PM through March 7. You can watch on the ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘The Tournament: A History of ACC Men’s Basketball’ Live Premiere

When: Monday, February 7 at 9 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

About ‘The Tournament: A History of ACC Men’s Basketball’

This multi-part documentary was first announced in March of 2019, marking the largest original programming initiative to date since ACC Network launched in August 2019.

The series explores the history of ACC men’s basketball, specifically the tournament that started in 1954, which became the only one to determine its champion with a tournament that followed regular season play. Through exclusive footage and interviews with over 160 players, coaches, and media members who have been a part of the ACC Tournament since its beginnings, “The Tournament: A History of ACC Men’s Basketball” explores the inception, transformation, and impact of the tournament. Actor and Duke alumnus Jack Coleman serves as the narrator.

Episode 1 will be set in 1954 – 1957, when an Indiana native named Everett Case becomes the basketball coach at North Carolina State. His vision sparks the rise of the sport at his school and in the region, as well as starts an athletic conference that will change college basketball forever.

Executive producer Jonathan Hock said, “After having the opportunity to work on the 30 for 30 Survive and Advance and later The Class That Saved Coach K, I was already a true believer in ACC basketball as the essence of the college game… But telling the story of the ACC Tournament from its very beginning was a journey of discovery for me and the whole production team, with every unopened film can revealing another treasure, and every interview bringing to life priceless stories. There’s no greater conference tournament in sports, and it’s all in here.”

“It’s a thrill and a privilege to tell this story… Growing up mostly in Maryland and North Carolina, my love of basketball really began with the ACC. It meant so much to me, and there was nothing quite like the ACC Tournament. The intensity of those few days of basketball every March, combined with the elite quality of players and coaches, made it a must-see event.” said Dahl, Vice President and Executive Producer for ESPN Original Content and Special Projects.

“While diving into ACC history, one of the things that was so fascinating was how much of a family story it is. The players and coaches all know each other intimately. The intensity of the competition feels like sibling rivalry. All we had to do was sit down with the wonderful characters who have created ACC lore, and the stories and the passion just poured out. The challenge wasn’t finding enough fascinating material. The struggle was which amazing stories we would have to leave out,” added director Larry Weitzman.

How to Stream ‘The Tournament: A History of ACC Men’s Basketball’ Live Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch ‘The Tournament: A History of ACC Men’s Basketball’ on ACC Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.