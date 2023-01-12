How to Watch ‘The Traitors:’ Season 1 Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

A unique unscripted competition show premieres on Peacock this week, and it features some of your favorite stars from the reality TV genre. The new series, “ The Traitors ,” is based on a Dutch series , which follows the same premise and shares the same name. Beginning on Thursday, Jan. 12, you can stream all 10 episodes of “The Traitors.” Buckle up and get ready for this exciting ride! You can watch The Traitors: Season 1 with a subscription to Peacock .

About 'The Traitors:' Season 1 Premiere

“The Traitors” gives competitors a shot at taking home a whopping $250,000. To get a chance at winning the grand prize, the contestants must compete in several different challenges. While it may seem like any other game show, it’s much more complex. Three of the competitors are known as “the traitors.” They intend to goal snatch the cash prize from the rest of the cast, “the faithful.” Prepare for intense drama and deception in this high-stakes competition.

Several familiar faces from the reality TV world will be a part of “The Traitors” Season 1:

Participating alongside the celebs are Rachel Reilly, Christian De La Torre, Michael Davidson, Andie Thurmond, Quentin Jiles, Shelbe Rodriguez, Geraldine Moreno, Robert “Bam” Nieves, Anjelica Conti, Azra Valani, and Amanda Clark.

Can you watch 'The Traitors:' Season 1 Premiere for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch The Traitors: Season 1 as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.

What is the 'The Traitors:' Season 1 Premiere episode schedule?

All 10 episodes of “The Traitors” Season 1 debut on Peacock on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Can you watch 'The Traitors:' Season 1 Premiere offline?

Like most of the Peacock catalog, you can download The Traitors: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream 'The Traitors:' Season 1 Premiere?

You can watch The Traitors: Season 1 on Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'The Traitors:' Season 1 Premiere Trailer