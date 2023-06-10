How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Final - Manchester City vs. Inter Milan - Live for Free Without Cable

Only one team stands between Manchester City and the treble — Serie A’s Inter Milan. City have already captured the Premier League title and the FA Cup, now they just need to add the Champions League trophy to cap off their dominant season. City has never won the Champions League Final — can they win their most important one yet? Find out this Saturday, June 10 at 3 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+. Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final - Manchester City vs. Inter Milan

About the Champions League Final

All eyes are on Manchester City, who enter on a tear thanks to star forward Erling Haaland. Haaland has 52 goals in 48 appearances for Manchester City, including 12 Champions League goals in 9 appearances. City hopes that Haaland will add to his total this weekend and help them lift the European Champion Clubs’ Cup for the first time ever.

To do so, they’ll have to get past Inter Milan, Serie A’s 2nd-place team from last season. Inter Milan has won the Champions League three times, in 1964 and 15, then again in 2010, when they completed their own treble. Can Inter Milan’s star forward Lautaro Martinez play the role of Milito in 2010 and shock the world with an upset of Manchester City?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Manchester City enter as -205 favorites to win in regulation. Inter to win outright enters at +500 odds, while a draw nets you +380 odds.

How to Stream the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

