How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals April 6-7 Live For Free Without Cable

College basketball isn’t the only sport with an elite eight these days — make way for the UEFA Champions League! Some of the beautiful game’s heaviest hitters, like Manchester City, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain, square off to see who will take home the most prestigious trophy in the sport.

How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals

When: April 6 & 7, starting at 3 p.m. EST

TV: None

Stream: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount+

Paramount+ is the place to be for UEFA Champions League. The first set of games kicks off on Tuesday, April 6 at 3PM EST, where Manchester City takes on Borussia Dortmund, while Real Madrid takes on Liverpool. Wednesday, April 7’s games will see Porto face Chelsea, while Bayern Munich faces Paris Saint-Germain. These matches will only take place on Paramount+, a first for the budding streaming service.

Soccer has been a primary focus for ViacomCBS and Paramount+. The service recently acquired the exclusive streaming rights for Italy’s Serie A, adding it to a vast catalog that already featured broadcast rights to UEFA Champions League, EuropaLeague, Europa Conference League, NWSL, Concacaf, Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, and Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Futbol.

Later games will be found on CBS Sports Network and the final will air on CBS. You can check out the schedule for the remaining games below: