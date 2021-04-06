 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Paramount Plus

How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals April 6-7 Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

College basketball isn’t the only sport with an elite eight these days — make way for the UEFA Champions League! Some of the beautiful game’s heaviest hitters, like Manchester City, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain, square off to see who will take home the most prestigious trophy in the sport.

How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals

Paramount+ is the place to be for UEFA Champions League. The first set of games kicks off on Tuesday, April 6 at 3PM EST, where Manchester City takes on Borussia Dortmund, while Real Madrid takes on Liverpool. Wednesday, April 7’s games will see Porto face Chelsea, while Bayern Munich faces Paris Saint-Germain. These matches will only take place on Paramount+, a first for the budding streaming service.

Soccer has been a primary focus for ViacomCBS and Paramount+. The service recently acquired the exclusive streaming rights for Italy’s Serie A, adding it to a vast catalog that already featured broadcast rights to UEFA Champions League, EuropaLeague, Europa Conference League, NWSL, Concacaf, Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, and Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Futbol.

Later games will be found on CBS Sports Network and the final will air on CBS. You can check out the schedule for the remaining games below:

Date Match Time Platform
Tuesday, April 6: Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund 3 p.m. EST Stream For Free
Real Madrid vs. Liverpool 3 p.m. EST Stream For Free
Wednesday, April 7 Porto vs. Chelsea 3 p.m. EST Stream For Free
Bayern Munich vs. PSG 3 p.m. EST Stream For Free
Tuesday, April 27: Semifinal - first leg 3 p.m. EST Stream For Free
Wednesday, April 28: Semifinal - first leg 3 p.m. EST Stream For Free
Tuesday, May 4: Semifinal - second leg 3 p.m. EST Stream For Free
Wednesday, May 5: Semifinal - second leg 3 p.m. EST Stream For Free
Saturday, May 29: Final 3 p.m. EST Stream For Free
