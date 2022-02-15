How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The 16 best soccer clubs in the world descend on the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg, Russia, to crown the UEFA Champions League titleholder. Knockout round action begins in February and will continue into March, with the remainder of the tournament unfolding throughout the spring. You can watch all the action on Paramount+.

How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16

When: Begins Tuesday, February 15 at 2 PM ET, continues February 16, 22, and 23

Here are the matches going on during the first stage of knockouts:

Date Match Time 2/15/22 Sporting CP vs. Manchester City 2 PM ET 2/15/22 Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid 2 PM ET 2/16/22 RB Salzberg vs. Bayern Munich 2 PM ET 2/16/22 Inter Milan vs. Liverpool 2 PM ET 2/22/22 Villarreal vs. Juventus 2 PM ET 2/22/22 Chelsea vs. LOSC 2 PM ET 2/23/22 Benfica vs. Ajax 2 PM ET 2/23/22 Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United 2 PM ET

And here are the second round of knockout games, which begin March 8:

Date Match Time 3/8/22 Bayern Munich vs. RB Salzberg 2 PM ET 3/8/22 Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 2 PM ET 3/9/22 Manchester City vs. Sporting CP 2 PM ET 3/9/22 Real Madrid vs. PSG 2 PM ET 3/15/22 Ajax vs. Benfica 2 PM ET 3/15/22 Manchester United vs. Athletico Madrid 2 PM ET 3/16/22 Juventus vs. Villarreal 2 PM ET 3/16/22 LOSC vs. Chelsea 2 PM ET

About the UEFA Champions League

The UEFA Champions League brings the world’s biggest soccer stars on the biggest teams in front of mobs of fans packed into legendary stadiums, all fighting for the coveted Champions League Trophy. It’s a billion-dollar competition pitting Europe’s most elite clubs on the pitch, to find the best team on the continent. Round of 16 winners move on to the quarter-finals, until the final two teams face off in an epic final match, being played on May 28 in Saint Petersburg in Russia.

