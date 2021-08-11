 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Chelsea Villarreal CBS Sports Network Paramount Plus LaLiga English Premier League

How to Watch the UEFA Super Cup 2021: Chelsea vs. Villarreal Online For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Two of European soccer’s best will square off in the UEFA Super Cup. This year’s Premier League champs Chelsea will take on LaLiga’s Villarreal, who won last year’s Europa League final on Wednesday, August 11 at 3:00 PM ET

Here’s where you can see all the action from the pitch:

How to Watch the UEFA Super Cup Live For Free

The event will be flanked with pre-and post-match coverage from CBS.

UEFA Super Cup Background

This year’s Super Cup is an interesting matchup, to say the least. Chelsea followed up a magical run through UEFA Champions League with a fourth-place finish in the Premier League, guaranteeing them a chance to at least attempt a title defense. Chelsea defeated a who’s-who of international football in order to earn their Champions League trophy, defeating Atletico Madrid, Porto, Real Madrid, and Manchester City to finally claim their second-ever title.

In comparison, Villarreal seems a little less impressive. The club finished seventh in last year’s La Liga season, missing out on postseason play. However, they managed to defeat Chelsea’s Premier League rivals Manchester United in the Europa League finals, despite being an underdog.

Funny enough, Villarreal finds themselves as underdogs in this contest, too. DraftKings Sportsbook has “The Yellow Submarine” at a +380 underdog to Chelsea. Can Villarreal pull off another upset and vanquish another Premier League team? Or will Chelsea handle their business (unlike the Red Devils) and bring another trophy home? Find out this Wednesday.

How to Stream The 2021 UEFA Super Cup - Chelsea vs. Villarreal for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2021 UEFA Super Cup using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
CBS Sports Network≥ $94.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.