How to Watch the UEFA Super Cup 2021: Chelsea vs. Villarreal Online For Free Without Cable

Two of European soccer’s best will square off in the UEFA Super Cup. This year’s Premier League champs Chelsea will take on LaLiga’s Villarreal, who won last year’s Europa League final on Wednesday, August 11 at 3:00 PM ET

Here’s where you can see all the action from the pitch:

How to Watch the UEFA Super Cup Live For Free

The event will be flanked with pre-and post-match coverage from CBS.

UEFA Super Cup Background

This year’s Super Cup is an interesting matchup, to say the least. Chelsea followed up a magical run through UEFA Champions League with a fourth-place finish in the Premier League, guaranteeing them a chance to at least attempt a title defense. Chelsea defeated a who’s-who of international football in order to earn their Champions League trophy, defeating Atletico Madrid, Porto, Real Madrid, and Manchester City to finally claim their second-ever title.

In comparison, Villarreal seems a little less impressive. The club finished seventh in last year’s La Liga season, missing out on postseason play. However, they managed to defeat Chelsea’s Premier League rivals Manchester United in the Europa League finals, despite being an underdog.

Funny enough, Villarreal finds themselves as underdogs in this contest, too. DraftKings Sportsbook has “The Yellow Submarine” at a +380 underdog to Chelsea. Can Villarreal pull off another upset and vanquish another Premier League team? Or will Chelsea handle their business (unlike the Red Devils) and bring another trophy home? Find out this Wednesday.

