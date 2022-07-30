How To Watch The UEFA Women’s Euro Final: England vs. Germany for Free Without Cable

The UEFA Women’s European Championship is finally here and you can watch it on ESPN! After a month of exciting — and sometimes stressful — matches, only two teams remain to claim the coveted title. On Sunday, July 31, Germany visits England in a clash of the titans. Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. ET, and you can make sure to catch it all with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

When: Sunday July 31 at 11:30 a.m. ET

About The UEFA Women’s European Championship

This will be the 13th edition of the UEFA Women’s European Championship, a tournament that occurs once every four years. It is one of the premier football events in Europe, and 16 nations sent teams to the tournament, which commenced on July 6.

England was seen as one of the favorites coming into the match, a perennial powerhouse. They’ve lived up to their reputation, outscoring opponents 20-1 in their march toward the final. Alessia Russo, Fran Kirby, and the rest of the English squad will be defending their home turf against the Germans, meaning the spotlight will most definitely be on them.

Germany entered the tournament as something of an underdog, being seen as a team whose glory days had faded. But after outscoring opponents 13-1 in the course of the ongoing contest. Captain Alex Popp in particular has played well, backed up by Lena Oberdorf and the rest of the German squad. Pride in their football teams is a German hallmark, and it would be extra sweet for Germany supporters to see their squad take the championship from England on English soil.

